FPJ Legal: Criminal defamation case filed against Javed Akhtar for comparing RSS with Taliban

MUMBAI: In what could spell more troubles for Javed Akhtar, a city-based advocate has moved a Magistrate Court seeking criminal defamation proceedings against the lyricist for drawing parallels between the RSS and Taliban, on a news talk show. The Magistrate is likely to hear the matter on September 30.

Advocate Dhrutiman Joshi, who claims to be the "grassroot Swayam Sevak" of the RSS has approached the Magistrate court.

In his plea, Joshi has claimed that he was shocked to see the videos of the talkshow that went viral on social media. In the video, Joshi stated that Akhtar made defamatory statements against RSS. He stated that Akhtar drew parallels between Taliban and Hindu organisations to vilify and defame all the organisations working for the Hindu cause.

Notably, in his interview, Akhtar said that while the Taliban was “barbaric”, those in India supporting organisations like the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal were all the same. He was speaking about the rising hate crimes against Muslims in India. He had even warned that such incidents were “kind of a dress-rehearsal for becoming like full-fledged Taliban."

According to Joshi, in his 24-minute interview, Akhtar claimed that RSS has become a cancer that has spread in the society.

"Akhtar's statements were well-planned and thought, calculated to defame the RSS and to discourage, disparage and misguide people, who have joined or would want to join the RSS. This was done to belittle RSS in the eyes of common man," Joshi has said, adding that he personally felt "humilated and defamed" after hearing such things for the organisation for which he works.

Accordingly, a prayer has been made for issuing proceedings under criminal defamation against Akhtar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:46 PM IST