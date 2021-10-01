e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:22 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks reply from defendants on Shilpa Shetty’s defamation suit

On Friday, Justice Gautam Patel has asked the defendants to file their affidavits and rejoinder affidavit (additional affidavit) by Shetty by November 15.
Staff Reporter
The Bombay High Court has asked the defendants, which include media, private bloggers and other online platforms, to file their reply in in the suit filed by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty against the alleged defamatory articles published against her and her family after the arrest of her husband on July 19 in a case related to production and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

On Friday, Justice Gautam Patel has asked the defendants to file their affidavits and rejoinder affidavit (additional affidavit) by Shetty by November 15.

Shetty’s counsel informed the HC that they have settled the matter with some of the defendants after they removed the defamatory content from their websites. They have even filed the consent terms filed between Shetty and a media house before the HC. Following this, the suit against it stands withdrawn.

The court had, on earlier occasion, asked Shetty to segregate respondents in her plea into two categories – private bloggers and traditional media – while observing that her private life with children was of more concern.

“Miss Shetty can take care of herself. Her private life with her children is of concern,” justice Patel had remarked.

The HC had also refused to pass a blanket gag order on media against reporting anything against actor Shetty saying that the same shall have a “chilling effect on freedom of press”. The HC had also said there is a judicial limit on what can be construed as good or bad journalism.

The HC had, however, directed three videos uploaded on the YouTube channels of three private persons to be deleted and not uploaded again as it was “malicious and with not even a slightest attempt to investigate into the truth of the matter”. The three videos made comments on Shetty’s moral standing and went on to question the quality of her parenting following the arrest of her husband.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:22 PM IST
