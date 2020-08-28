FPJ Fast Facts: From marijuana to AU, highlights of Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews

Amid a blitzkrieg from channels targeting Rhea Chakraborty, the actor spoke to NDTV and India Today in which he she made a host of claims to counter the narrative.

Here are some hilights from the interviews:

Aukat remark

Rhea: My aukat is Sushant loved me.

To Sushant father

Rhea: I loved your son, looked after him. At least have some humility for him, if not for me.

On drugs charge

Rhea: Never spoken to a drug dealer in my life, open to blood test. Sushant smoked marijuana and I tried to control him.

On gold digger claims

Rhea: Allegations are baseless, bank statements in public domain. He bought me a few things from Zara. Which gold digger shops from Zara?

On narrative

Rhea: WhatsApp chats out there. Given to agencies but they are leaked. My friends’ numbers being flashed on TV. One-sided narrative is destroying my family.

On mental health

Rhea: Told Sushant’s family about depression, but they left him.

On Sushant

Rhea: Best boyfriend, best person ever, relationship was like a movie.

On blocking him

Rhea: In June 2020, he said he’s moving to Pawna. He messaged and didn’t ask me to come back, so I blocked him.

Who’s AU?

Rhea: The name AU belonged to my friend Anaya Udas. Don’t know Aaditya Thackeray, have only seen him on TV. Being treated worse than a terrorist.

Sorry Babu

Rhea: What else do you say? It’s basic human courtesy. His sister also put a post saying the same thing.

On MeToo allegations

Rhea: MeToo allegations put pressure on him, believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi.

On Ankita Lokhande

Rhea: She wasn’t part of his life for last four years, can’t people see through her lies.

On media trial

Rhea: There are two sides to a story, please see logic in what I am saying.

Highlights of India Today interview

On Mahesh Bhatt

Rhea: Wrote to him cause I was upset, he told me to think of him like my father.

On relations with Sushant’s family:

Rhea: It wasn’t good. His sister groped me.