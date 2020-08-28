FPJ Fast Facts: From marijuana to AU, highlights of Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews

Amid a blitzkrieg from channels targeting Rhea Chakraborty, the actor spoke to NDTV and India Today in which he she made a host of claims to counter the narrative.
Here are some hilights from the interviews:
Aukat remark
Rhea: My aukat is Sushant loved me.
To Sushant father
Rhea: I loved your son, looked after him. At least have some humility for him, if not for me.
On drugs charge
Rhea: Never spoken to a drug dealer in my life, open to blood test. Sushant smoked marijuana and I tried to control him.
On gold digger claims
Rhea: Allegations are baseless, bank statements in public domain. He bought me a few things from Zara. Which gold digger shops from Zara?
On narrative
Rhea: WhatsApp chats out there. Given to agencies but they are leaked. My friends’ numbers being flashed on TV. One-sided narrative is destroying my family.
On mental health
Rhea: Told Sushant’s family about depression, but they left him.
On Sushant
Rhea: Best boyfriend, best person ever, relationship was like a movie.
On blocking him
Rhea: In June 2020, he said he’s moving to Pawna. He messaged and didn’t ask me to come back, so I blocked him.
Who’s AU?
Rhea: The name AU belonged to my friend Anaya Udas. Don’t know Aaditya Thackeray, have only seen him on TV. Being treated worse than a terrorist.
Sorry Babu
Rhea: What else do you say? It’s basic human courtesy. His sister also put a post saying the same thing.
On MeToo allegations
Rhea: MeToo allegations put pressure on him, believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi.
On Ankita Lokhande
Rhea: She wasn’t part of his life for last four years, can’t people see through her lies.
On media trial
Rhea: There are two sides to a story, please see logic in what I am saying.
Highlights of India Today interview
On Mahesh Bhatt
Rhea: Wrote to him cause I was upset, he told me to think of him like my father.
On relations with Sushant’s family:
Rhea: It wasn’t good. His sister groped me.