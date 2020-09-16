FPJ Fast Facts: From Jaya Bachchan to Aaditya Thackeray, highlights of Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who's known for speaking her mind, recently made headlines for her war with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and her comments over the alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. The 'Panga' actress, in her recent interview with Navika Kumar, took jibes at Aaditya Thackery, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Raut, Urmila Matondkar and others.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

On demolition of her bungalow

"When I saw that I felt like I am raped."

On getting Y category security from Centre

"They must have lynched me like those (Palghar) Sadhus."

On Aaditya Thackeray's 'friendship with movie mafia'

Speaking about former Delhi MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against film stars, who were allegedly seen in a drugged state in a viral video from Karan Johar's party, Kangana said, "Aaditya Thackeray is protecting is friends."

On Uddhav Thackeray

"The son of Bal Thackeray has inherited everything... properties, power, Shiv Sena, the loyalty of people... everything. But, he's not inherited his ideology, the promises he made to Hindus and his value system... the core value system of Shiv Sena."

On Sanjay Raut's comment

Kangana demanded a public apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his comment and said, "Sanjay Raut ji mujhse maafi mange."

On Jaya Bachchan's Parliment speech

"May be, Jaya ji was a protected woman because she had a powerful man by her side, I am not denying her experiences. She was, may be, sheltered by a very powerful man. But, what happened to Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, we also cannot deny those. May be she is lucky."

On her experience with drugs in the industry

"I have never called any drug peddlers ever. I have never myself bought drugs but yes I have been exposed to people and i say it very openly and clearly."

On trying to get a BJP ticket

"One doesn't have to be a genius to figure (out) that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined."

On Urmila Matondkar's comments

"Even Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star... I know it is very blatant but she's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porns right?"