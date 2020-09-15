FPJ Fast Facts: 10 big claims made by Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S. Singh about Bollywood's drug links

Actor-producer Yuvraj S. Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, recently made a host of explosive claims about the alleged drug use in Bollywood. In his recent interview, he said that not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, it is also a way to move around in the industry.

Here are some 10 big claims made by him:

"There are many people in the industry who take cocaine."

"There are many actors and filmmakers who on drugs and are roaming around, and that is why this madness is really happening"

"Weed is like cigarette. From cameraperson to technicians, people on the set normally take weed."

"Bollywood parties are mostly about cocaine. Cocaine is the main drug of Bollywood. Then there is MDMA, also called ecstasy, LSD, which is also called acid. There is also ketamine, which is a horse tranquiliser."

"They are under its influence for almost 15 to 20 hours. Cocaine is also a very hard drug, and I would say that five to eight actors of the industry need to get off it, nahi toh marr jayenge yeh log (they will end up dying)."

"If you do drugs with the right people, the right hero, actress, and director, you form a lobby and a connection, and that is the kind of mindset Bollywood works on."

"They take drugs and then go to parties. This is the way of moving around."

With a seeming reference to the video from Karan Johar's house party last year, the 'Beiimaan Love' actor said, "In fact, one of the videos also went viral -- that was a drug party."

"You can say that the top 10 or 15 A-listers are pretty much addicted to cocaine."