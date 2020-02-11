FPJ Fashion Police: We bet you missed Freida Pinto sashaying in her Rs 2.5 lakh dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto didn't disappoint fans at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet as he rocked a fabulous green velvet gown. The dusky diva who hasn’t been on board with projects lately stunned at the starry affair making heads turn with her thigh high slit.
Freida wore a glamorously draped mermaid dress in a rich deep pine green velvet called Cyndi, by Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav.
The dress came with a deep v neckline with a voluminous structured sleeve and a high leg slit with an overskirt and crystallized bow. Established in 1984, the designer brand is primarily known for bridal and evening wear.
She went for a side-swept hairdo with textured waves. Her makeup was amped up with glittery eyes and a bold red lip.
That being said, the dress comes with a colossal price tag of 3550 USD, which is 2.5 lakh INR.
Pinto took to her Instagram to share the look captioned as, “Another year... another fabulous @vanityfair party #vfoscars”
Freida got engaged to long-time boyfriend and photographer Cory Tran last year in November. On work front, she was recently seen in Love Sonia, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Her upcoming projects include Needle in a Timestack, Love, Wedding, Repeat and Hillbilly Elegy.
Besides that she has also been reported to topline the series adaptation of former US Marine captain Anuradha Bhagwati's memoir. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old actor will also produce the show which is set up at indie studio Entertainment One. The studio is currently in search for a writer to adapt the series.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)