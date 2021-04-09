FPJ Fashion Police: Tamannaah Bhatia is all about 'that summer feeling' as she rocks Rs 51,000 chiffon dress

Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia, on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself twirling to the beats of Vanessa Cartlton's 'A Thousand Miles.'

Clad in a floral summer dress, Tamannaah is seen looking as gorgeous as ever in the video, which shows her flashing her million dollar smile for the camera.

However, what has grabbed our attention is the price tag of the chiffon dress. The dress from Australian label LEO & LIN's Resort 2021 'FEMME RHAPSODY' collection costs AU$‎ 899, which is approximately Rs 51, 241.

She has paired the dress with pastel kitten heels and golden earrings.

Check out the video here: