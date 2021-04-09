FPJ Fashion Police: Tamannaah Bhatia is all about 'that summer feeling' as she rocks Rs 51,000 chiffon dress

Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia, on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself twirling to the beats of Vanessa Cartlton's 'A Thousand Miles.'
Clad in a floral summer dress, Tamannaah is seen looking as gorgeous as ever in the video, which shows her flashing her million dollar smile for the camera.
However, what has grabbed our attention is the price tag of the chiffon dress. The dress from Australian label LEO & LIN's Resort 2021 'FEMME RHAPSODY' collection costs AU$ 899, which is approximately Rs 51, 241.
She has paired the dress with pastel kitten heels and golden earrings.
Check out the video here:
On the work front, Bhatia is all set to make her OTT debut with the Telugu corporate thriller series '11th Hour'.
"It's a boardroom drama, and it's my first show on OTT. The show is in Telugu language but I think it's extremely universal. I hope, even the audiences who don't understand Telugu but like good shows will watch it," says Tamannaah.
The show is her first offering after she recovered from Covid-19 infection. Talking about her experience of returning after being down with the coronavirus, she says: "It was a super experience. For me it was a bit exhausting because it was right after I got Covid, but I think I used it as fuel and I hope that will be seen in the show."
'11th Hour' is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The eight-episode web series is inspired by Upendra Namburi's 2017 book "8 Hours", in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (played by Tamannaah), faces a multi-layered high stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds over one night. It streams on Aha, April 9 onwards.
(With inputs from IANS)