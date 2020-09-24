FPJ Fashion Police: Sara Ali Khan sports 7k Puma tracksuit as she arrives in Mumbai ahead of NCB questioning

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday arrived in Mumbai from Goa. The 'Kedarnath' actress, who was in enjoying a vacation there, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Amid all the chaos, the 25-year-old - who often makes headlines for her airport ensembles-- was seen in an all black tracksuit. The global sports brand Puma's brand ambassador for the Indian market, Sara opted their Women Black Classics T7 Track Sweatshirt and Pants.

She wore a black sweatshirt with a mock collar, long sleeves and a front zip closure, with the T7 track pant with the brand's signature stripe. The sweatshirt, which is sold for $60, is available in India for 3499, while the PUMA Classics Women's T7 Track Pants are for $50, approximately Rs 3693.