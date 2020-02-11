FPJ Fashion Police: Sara Ali Khan goes for a 'sasti Beyonce' look to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

In an interaction with IANS, Sara said that she doesn't take people's opinions too seriously. She added that in the age of social media, people make and break opinions only too quickly.

"I think it (passing judgments quickly) is great. I feel you should make your judgments quickly because in the age of social media, you also take it back quickly. When someone says that he or she doesn't like a shot or a song (in a film) in a glance, but if they will watch it two or three times, then they might like it. So, I feel we shouldn't pay heed to what people say. I think everything is there in an open display, and people express their opinions a lot in today's time. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don't take it too seriously."

Love Aaj Kal is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is set to release on February 14. Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her most recent announcement 'Atrangi Re' will see her alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the movie will be directed by Anand L Rai.