FPJ Fashion Police: Sara Ali Khan goes for a 'sasti Beyonce' look to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan has been the buzz girl of Bollywood, ever since her debut movie Kedarnath. Sara was omnipresent without a single release in 2019 and shone through various magazine covers and also won numerous awards for her performances. While we love Sara’s style statements, her recent stint copied from American RnB singer Beyonce, has made us go “Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no.”
Sara, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal was seen sporting some quirky earrings at the airport. Clad in a bright yellow salwar kameez, she accessorised her look with hoops embellished with a bows that read Veer and Zoe. The names are of the characters essayed by the actress and her co-star Kartik Aaryan.
Khan’s attempt reminds us of Beyonce, who wore similar accessories prior to the release of her Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas. While Queen Bee kept it chic and stylish, Sara’s pair looks like an inexpensive (sasti) copy.
In an interaction with IANS, Sara said that she doesn't take people's opinions too seriously. She added that in the age of social media, people make and break opinions only too quickly.
"I think it (passing judgments quickly) is great. I feel you should make your judgments quickly because in the age of social media, you also take it back quickly. When someone says that he or she doesn't like a shot or a song (in a film) in a glance, but if they will watch it two or three times, then they might like it. So, I feel we shouldn't pay heed to what people say. I think everything is there in an open display, and people express their opinions a lot in today's time. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don't take it too seriously."
Love Aaj Kal is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is set to release on February 14. Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her most recent announcement 'Atrangi Re' will see her alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the movie will be directed by Anand L Rai.
