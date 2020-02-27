FPJ Fashion Police: Richa Chadha's denim shirt looks like DIY gone wrong!

'Panga' actress Richa Chadha was spotted at the screenings of Tapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', on Wednesday. Richa was seen sporting an all-denim look at the star-studded screenings and her shirt is making the fashion police cringe to the core!

While we love Richa's impeccable performances in films like 'Masaan', 'Sarbjit', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and more, we're certainly not a fan of her fashion statements. Just when we thought denim-on-denim can never go wrong, Richa Chadha proved us wrong with her latest fashion blunder. The actress's ensemble included a denim shirt with bizarre front cut out details, blue straight-fit pants, a pair of strappy heels and a chequered purse.