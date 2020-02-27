FPJ Fashion Police: Richa Chadha's denim shirt looks like DIY gone wrong!

'Panga' actress Richa Chadha was spotted at the screenings of Tapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', on Wednesday. Richa was seen sporting an all-denim look at the star-studded screenings and her shirt is making the fashion police cringe to the core!
While we love Richa's impeccable performances in films like 'Masaan', 'Sarbjit', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and more, we're certainly not a fan of her fashion statements. Just when we thought denim-on-denim can never go wrong, Richa Chadha proved us wrong with her latest fashion blunder. The actress's ensemble included a denim shirt with bizarre front cut out details, blue straight-fit pants, a pair of strappy heels and a chequered purse.
While the pants could've been perfectly paired with a t-shirt or a crop top, Richa's stylist opted for a denim shirt that looks like a DIY gone wrong!
On the work front, Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', in the role of a kabaddi player. The actress will be next seen in the biopic of Southern adult star Shakeela. She is also working with 'Thappad's director Anubhav Sinha, on 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'. Richa will depict the role of a commercial sex worker in the political satire.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)