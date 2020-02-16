FPJ Fashion Police: Ranveer Singh sports 'touched by King Midas' look as stars arrive back in the bay after Filmfare 2020

After winning all the major accolades at the 65th FilmFare Awards with 'Gully Boy', Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport in a 'touched by King Midas' look.
The 65th Filmfare Awards were held on February 15, in Guwahati. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, as they landed back in the town, on Sunday. While the stars kept their airport ensembles casual and comfortable, Ranveer Singh who's known for his peculiar fashion choices sported a look that has left us confused!
Ranveer Singh was donned in a gaudy golden ensemble that seemed like it was touched by King Medas.
Here are the other stars who arrived in Mumbai after the Filmfare awards 2020:
Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night.
While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.
'Gully Boy' - a film that revolved around music as a profession also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'.
Both the supporting role awards also went to 'Gully Boy' with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.
Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.
The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place on February 15th, 2020 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam.
It will be aired on Colors TV on 16th Feb at 9 PM and will be simulcast on Filmfare page on Facebook & Instagram.
