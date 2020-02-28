FPJ Fashion Police: Ranveer Singh pairs Rs 26k Gucci t-shirt with leopard print pants

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Ranveer Singh was spotted at Shankar Mahadevan's dubbing studio in Bandra, on Friday. The actor is gearing for the release of his sports film, '83' and was present for a dubbing session with co-actor Saqib Saleem.

The actor who often makes headlines for his edgy and effortless style sense is back at it again! Ranveer wore Gucci's Rs 26k Oversize T-shirt with Interlocking G and a pair of leopard print pants.