FPJ Fashion Police: Ranveer Singh pairs Rs 26k Gucci t-shirt with leopard print pants

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Ranveer Singh was spotted at Shankar Mahadevan's dubbing studio in Bandra, on Friday. The actor is gearing for the release of his sports film, '83' and was present for a dubbing session with co-actor Saqib Saleem.
The actor who often makes headlines for his edgy and effortless style sense is back at it again! Ranveer wore Gucci's Rs 26k Oversize T-shirt with Interlocking G and a pair of leopard print pants.
The 'Simba' actor carried off the leopard print pants with extreme panache and added a few gold chains around his neck.
Singh completed his look with a pair of fresh white sneakers, black hat and quirky glasses.
On the film front, Ranveer's sports drama '83', is the biopic of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is based on how India, under the captaincy of Dev, defeated West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup at England. The 1983 squad aka Kapil's Devils will be played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Addinath M Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and R Badree.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, it also features Deepika Padukone. '83 is all set to release on 10th April 2020.
