FPJ Fashion Police: Katrina Kaif's Rs 1.98 lakh Sabyasachi lehenga is the perfect pick for a summer wedding

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release her upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress has kick-started the promotional spree for the Rohit Shetty directorial and the fashion police is already going gaga over her sartorial choices.
After stunning in Dolce & Gabbana's Ruched Tulle Bodycon Midi Dress at the trailer launch, Katrina Kaif chose to dazzle in a floral Sabyasachi lehenga for The Kapil Sharma Show.
Katrina Kaif looked ethereal as she donned a white silk lehenga with pink floral motifs. The 'Bharat' actress flaunted her washboard abs in a backless blouse and styled her dupatta on one side of the shoulder, letting it hang freely.
She added a pair chunky, intricately handcrafted chandbalis and sparkling studded heels to her ensemble. Katrina's print-on-print Sabyasachi lehenga is the perfect pick for a summer wedding this season and comes with a price tag of Rs 1,98,500/-
The owner of 'Kay Beauty' wore a nude lip with perfectly contoured cheeks and brown smoky eyes. She kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition.
On the film front, Katrina Kaif is essaying the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in Sooryavanshi. The trailer of the movie released on Monday and has created a lot of buzz among fans. Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment in the desi cop universe also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special cameo roles. The flick is set to hit the theatres on 27 March 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)