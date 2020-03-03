FPJ Fashion Police: Katrina Kaif's Rs 1.98 lakh Sabyasachi lehenga is the perfect pick for a summer wedding

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release her upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress has kick-started the promotional spree for the Rohit Shetty directorial and the fashion police is already going gaga over her sartorial choices.

After stunning in Dolce & Gabbana's Ruched Tulle Bodycon Midi Dress at the trailer launch, Katrina Kaif chose to dazzle in a floral Sabyasachi lehenga for The Kapil Sharma Show.