FPJ Fashion Police: Katrina Kaif flaunts svelte figure in orange skin-hugging dress at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay Kumar's action-packed cop drama is hitting the theatres on March 24, 2020 and Katrina was recently present at the trailer launch of the flick.
Katrina Kaif joined Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar for the trailer launch of 'Sooryavanshi', on Monday and stole all the limelight.
Katrina looked enchanting in an orange figure-hugging bodycon dress. The 'Zero' actress opted for a skin-hugging orange tule dress that perfectly flaunted her svelte figure. The ruched detailing and corset bustier with a sweetheart neckline, perfectly accentuated Katrina's sexy curves. The leggy lass added a pair of nude barely there heels and ditched accessories.
The owner of 'Kay Beauty' obviously had her make-up game on point! Katrina went for her signature glossy lips, smoky eyes and a tint of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She left her silky black hair down with a middle parting.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat'. Kaif is reuniting with her 'Tees Maar Khan' co-star, Akshay Kumar after almost a decade. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it also features Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) in special cameo roles.
'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth installment in Shetty's cop universe.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)