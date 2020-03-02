FPJ Fashion Police: Katrina Kaif flaunts svelte figure in orange skin-hugging dress at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay Kumar's action-packed cop drama is hitting the theatres on March 24, 2020 and Katrina was recently present at the trailer launch of the flick.

Katrina Kaif joined Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar for the trailer launch of 'Sooryavanshi', on Monday and stole all the limelight.

Katrina looked enchanting in an orange figure-hugging bodycon dress. The 'Zero' actress opted for a skin-hugging orange tule dress that perfectly flaunted her svelte figure. The ruched detailing and corset bustier with a sweetheart neckline, perfectly accentuated Katrina's sexy curves. The leggy lass added a pair of nude barely there heels and ditched accessories.