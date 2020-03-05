FPJ Fashion Police: Kareena pairs her Rs 13 lakh handbag with Rs 27k pants!

After making her Instagram debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, was spotted with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita, in Bandra. The yummy mummies made heads turn and jaws drop with their sexy and chic ensembles!

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often makes headlines for her high-end fashion choices. Apart from her impeccable sartorial choices, it's her expensive designer handbags that grab our attention! On Thursday, Bebo decided to pair her Rs 13 lakh handbag with Rs 27k pants!