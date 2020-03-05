FPJ Fashion Police: Kareena pairs her Rs 13 lakh handbag with Rs 27k pants!

After making her Instagram debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, was spotted with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita, in Bandra. The yummy mummies made heads turn and jaws drop with their sexy and chic ensembles!
'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often makes headlines for her high-end fashion choices. Apart from her impeccable sartorial choices, it's her expensive designer handbags that grab our attention! On Thursday, Bebo decided to pair her Rs 13 lakh handbag with Rs 27k pants!
Kareena Kapoor Khan often flaunts her black and tan Hermes babies at the airport. The actress carried her black Birkin bag once again and this time she paired it with a pair of Alexander Wang logo tape joggers.
Kareena was spotted wearing a sexy spaghetti top with a plunging neckline and back. She completed her outfit with a pair of mesh peep-toe heels, red lips and mascara clad lashes.
Malaika Arora, who's ageing in reverse, once again gave major fashion goals with her look. Malaika's perfect summer look consisted of a tie-dye tank top, a pair of blue jeans and a slouchy leather clutch.
The highlight of her look were the bright neon shoes that complimented her top.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium'. The film features Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.
Bebo is also shooting for Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha', which is an adaption of Tom Hanks 'Forest Grump'. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'.
