FPJ Fashion Police: Kangana Ranaut pairs white saree with Rs 7, 500 money clutch

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself clad in a white saree.
The 'Panga' actress looked like a vision in white in the pictures, where she's seen posing in her balcony. Kangana has paired the white and gold saree with a sexy backless blouse, golden jewellery and Gajra in her hair.
For her make-up, the actress opted for a red lip and kohl-rimmed eyes.
In another picture, Ranaut is seen wearing black sunglasses and holding a dollar clutch.
The 'Swarovski Dollar Clutch' from Oceana Clutches and Bag comes with a price tag of Rs 7,500.
Kangana Ranaut is currently in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
It tells the story of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, and traces her life from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician who would ultimately rule the state.
The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.
The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.
Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
