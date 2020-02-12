FPJ Fashion Police: Disha Patani’s sexy red dress is perfect to grab your date’s attention on Valentine’s Day

Disha Patani has been the talk of the town ever her recent release, Malang. Donning a bikini with that perfect body to sporting athleisure, the actress has all the oomph to be hailed as the ‘hottest’ in the industry.
Disha was spotted last night by the paparazzi who captured her flaunting a sexy red dress with a plunging neckline and an accentuated back that flaunted her toned bod.
She kept it casual by letting her tresses down and pairing the outfit with white sneakers.
The overall outfit serves as the perfect ensemble to grab your date’s attention this Valentine’s Day.
Disha’s hippy-chic avatar of the actress in Malang has the audience drooling over the looks and the adventurous story of the film has taken the audience for a fun ride.
Malang, helmed by Mohit Suri also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
On work front, Disha will be teaming up with Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and will hit the theatres on Eid this year. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
