FPJ Fashion Police: Despite Dharma coming under IT scanner, Karan Johar flaunts Rs 1.8 lakh bag

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma head honcho Karan Johar, has blossomed over the years when it comes to his sense of fashion. From the chubby boy who donned suits double his size, to now focusing on his pout and accessories that can make one feel poor, KJo is one eye candy the fashion police cannot ignore.
Karan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting an exquisite ensemble, which comprised of a bright red leather jacket, chic shades and a blinding Christian Louboutin bag. The Explorafunk Backpack is replete with elevated details and the signature red lining, and comes for a mammoth price of 2,450 USD (Rs 1.8 lakh approximately).
The film industry is aware of Karan’s splurging when it comes to shopping. However, the filmmaker was reported to cut down the budget of his 2020 ambitious project 'Takht'. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dharma Productions witnessed a series of failures in 2019, barring the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newzz'. Furthermore, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is the most expensive film ever produced by Dharma is also getting delayed. The report further states that a couple of films on the anvil may even be scrapped and KJo's Santa-like generosity is now a thing of the past.
Besides that, in February 2020, Dharma Productions came under the Income Tax department's scanner after the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing conducted surveys on half dozen film production houses in Mumbai. According to ANI, surveys were carried out where certain issues of misclassification of heads under which TDS has been made have been detected.
A report by Republic mentioned that Bollywood production giants are facing fire for allegedly deducting 2% TDS rather than 10%. These numbers are with regards to paying the extras who work on their projects. It added that Dharma Productions is the largest out of the lot of production houses and had a turnover of Rs. 500 crore in the year 2019.
Despite the financial trouble brewing, Karan isn’t shying away from keeping his fashion foot forward. On work front, Karan’s dreamy project ‘Takht’ has gone on floors for its first schedule. The film traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh, with Ranveer Singh playing the former and Vicky Kaushal the latter. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.