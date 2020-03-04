FPJ Fashion Police: Despite Dharma coming under IT scanner, Karan Johar flaunts Rs 1.8 lakh bag

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma head honcho Karan Johar, has blossomed over the years when it comes to his sense of fashion. From the chubby boy who donned suits double his size, to now focusing on his pout and accessories that can make one feel poor, KJo is one eye candy the fashion police cannot ignore.

Karan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting an exquisite ensemble, which comprised of a bright red leather jacket, chic shades and a blinding Christian Louboutin bag. The Explorafunk Backpack is replete with elevated details and the signature red lining, and comes for a mammoth price of 2,450 USD (Rs 1.8 lakh approximately).