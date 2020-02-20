FPJ Fashion Police: Deepika Padukone pairs her Rs 1.1 lakh travel tote with a Rs 999 t-shirt

The poster girl for her fashion choices, Deepika's style statement is always the talk of the town. Lately, her airport looks have caught everyone's attention, that throws light upon her effortless style and elegant ensemble picks.
With celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress has been experimenting with her looks; from graceful chiffon sarees to the black swan-inspired black ruffled top, and from her casual baggy pants paired with a tee to her sexy black number at the Beauty Awards.
Last night the actress was spotted at the aiport after attending the Mirchi Music Awards. She had donned a black Levis T-shirt, a crop denim jacket, and dark blue jeans. Padukone paired her outfit with white sneakers and carried a Celine travel tote. She had kept her hair open and the B-town beauty was not wearing any makeup.
The bit that caught our maximum attention was that Deepika's travel tote actually cost $1,621, which comes upto INR 115,091, while her Levis t-shirt was merely INR 999.
It is not the first time that the actress has paired this bag with her outfit, especially as part of her airport look.
When it comes to her films, DeePee's next venture will be '83', alongside her hubby, Ranveer Singh. The movie is set to hit theatres on 10th April 2020.
