FPJ Fashion Police: Deepika Padukone pairs her Rs 1.1 lakh travel tote with a Rs 999 t-shirt

The poster girl for her fashion choices, Deepika's style statement is always the talk of the town. Lately, her airport looks have caught everyone's attention, that throws light upon her effortless style and elegant ensemble picks.

With celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress has been experimenting with her looks; from graceful chiffon sarees to the black swan-inspired black ruffled top, and from her casual baggy pants paired with a tee to her sexy black number at the Beauty Awards.