FPJ Fashion Police: Deepika Padukone arrives at the NCB office with a Rs 2.1 lakh Celine handbag

Deepika is likely to face a team of three interrogators, unsourced media reports said late on Friday evening.

The legal tenability of such chats, which need to be corroborated in a court, is in doubt, said sources; the supposedly encrypted messages are from October 2017 in which the sender, believed to be ‘Deepika Padukone,’ is asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency believes ‘K’ to be her manager Krishna Prakash.

Prakash, employed with Mumbai-based KWAN Talent Management agency, was questioned on Friday.

An NCB source told IANS that if Deepika admits to consuming drugs, she will be asked, “Since when and from where she used to procure the drugs for her consumption? How did she make the payment for the drugs? Who all along with her consumed the drugs, whether the drugs were meant for her consumption alone or also for others?”

Following the summons, Deepika, who was shooting in Goa for her upcoming film, travelled back to Mumbai late in the evening accompanied by her husband by a chartered flight.

Besides, Deepika, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will also be questioned by the NCB on Saturday.

Earlier, the NCB recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh who was questioned for over 4 hours, while Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Deepika's former manager Karishma were also questioned for several hours.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with 18 others in the drugs case. The NCB registered the case on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering charges in Sushant's death case after it recovered several alleged chats related to drug consumption and procurement.

With inputs by Agencies and Staff Reporter