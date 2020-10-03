FPJ Fashion Police: Amid protests over Dalit woman's rape, Richa Chaddha rocks 'best kind of airport look'

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, days after she was allegedly raped by four men. While several Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the horrifying act and demand justice for the victim, actor Richa Chadha decided to make a fashion statement amid the protests.
The 'Fukrey' actor took to social media on Saturday to share a picture of her airport look. In the picture, Chadha was seen sporting a white Baba Saheb Ambedkar - Jai Bhim t-shirt. She paired it with a black longline trench coat and a pair of black trousers. A pair of gold Adidas sneakers, sunglasses and a facemask completed her 'best kind of airport look'.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Bollywood stars are experts when it comes to safe outrage. They use campaigns like #BlackLivesMatter to prove liberal credentials. But to support the Dalit cause in India needs courage, which most of them don't have. That's where @RichaChadha stands out. More power to you, girl."
"You made a big statement Richa, now dalit icon is India's icon. New generation is not shy of embracing Ambedkar," read another comment.
Earlier this week, demanding justice for the Hathras victim, Richa Chadha had tweeted: "#JusticeForHathrasVictim everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators."