FPJ Fact Check: Is Amul’s ad on Urmila Matondkar linked to recent controversy with Kangana Ranaut?

Dairy honcho Amul came under fire for cartoon featuring Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. The cartoon went viral with scores of netizens calling out Amul for being ‘misogynist’ in its approach.
The picture was originally shared by ‘Rangeela’ director Ram Gopal Varma, couple of days after the film clocked 25 years.
In the frame, a cartoon of Urmila can be seen in a red dress with a plunging neckline, captioned as “Not MASOOM anymore?”
The reference was to her 1983 film ‘Masoom’, where she essayed a significant role as a child artist.
Claim: A section of Twitter users asserted that Amul shared this advertisement after she mocked Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview.
In an interview with ABP Majha, Urmila mimicked the Kangana, which left the ‘Queen’ actress rattled.
She said, “I ran away from home, I was a drug addict, all such videos of her (Kangana) are on social media.”
“I wasn’t going to come for this award show, but I got to know Aamir Khan was presenting to me so I’ve come,” said Matondkar (in her Kangana voice) as she continued taking a jibe at Ranaut.
Kangana, in an interview with another news channel reacted to the comment and said that Urmila is "making a mockery" about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.
Fact: It is a hoarding from the year 1995, when Urmila's film 'Rangeela' was released. The company did similar cartoons back in the day on other actors like Raveena Tandon with - Tu Cheez badi hai Maska Mast, 1993, and Madhuri with - Roti Ke Neeche Kya Hai? to name a few.
Conclusion: The poster, which was a hoarding in 1995 was re-shared by ‘Rangeela’ director Varma, during the same time Urmila and Kangana engaged in a media war. Hence the confusion.