FPJ Fact Check: Is Amul’s ad on Urmila Matondkar linked to recent controversy with Kangana Ranaut?

Dairy honcho Amul came under fire for cartoon featuring Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. The cartoon went viral with scores of netizens calling out Amul for being ‘misogynist’ in its approach.

The picture was originally shared by ‘Rangeela’ director Ram Gopal Varma, couple of days after the film clocked 25 years.

In the frame, a cartoon of Urmila can be seen in a red dress with a plunging neckline, captioned as “Not MASOOM anymore?”

The reference was to her 1983 film ‘Masoom’, where she essayed a significant role as a child artist.