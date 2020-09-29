FPJ Fact Check: Did Terence Lewis touch Nora Fatehi inappropriately on the sets of India’s Best Dancer?

Dance guru and ace choreographer Terence Lewis came under scanner for a viral video from the sets of the show ‘India’s Best Dancer’.
The clip shared across social media platforms, shows Lewis touching actress and dancer Nora Fatehi inappropriately.
As the clip made it to Twitter, scores of users bashed Lewis for his gesture.
Claim: Rock band ‘Vin Sinners’ vocalist Vin Nair aka Big Daddy Vin took to Twitter sharing the video and wrote, “Please name and shame this rascal. This is certainly some talent show and he's definitely some host. So, @terencehere what is your explanation for this? Was this an accident? Let’s hear you say it. Cos that would be a copious amount of BS. Was @Norafateahi ok with this? I mean this sort of blatant indecency is quite the limit. But I want to know what @terencehere has to say too.”
Fact: Both Terence and Nora slammed the claims and clarified that the video is morphed.
Terence shared a picture of him carrying Nora in his arms on Instagram and wrote the story of a monk who carried a woman across a violent river. The other monks were unsettled with their master touching a woman, to which he says, “I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her?”
Lewis concluded his post by writing, “Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me!”
Nora also replied to the same picture on Instagram and commented, “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes... I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it’s been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”
Conclusion: Naming and shaming someone on the basis of one viral video can lead to defaming and maligning one’s image and reputation. It is of paramount importance that you investigate before reaching a conclusion.
Nora replaced Malaika Arora earlier this month after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Besides Terence and her, the show is also judged by choreographer Geeta Kapoor.