FPJ Fact Check: Did Terence Lewis touch Nora Fatehi inappropriately on the sets of India’s Best Dancer?

Dance guru and ace choreographer Terence Lewis came under scanner for a viral video from the sets of the show ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

The clip shared across social media platforms, shows Lewis touching actress and dancer Nora Fatehi inappropriately.

As the clip made it to Twitter, scores of users bashed Lewis for his gesture.

Claim: Rock band ‘Vin Sinners’ vocalist Vin Nair aka Big Daddy Vin took to Twitter sharing the video and wrote, “Please name and shame this rascal. This is certainly some talent show and he's definitely some host. So, @terencehere what is your explanation for this? Was this an accident? Let’s hear you say it. Cos that would be a copious amount of BS. Was @Norafateahi ok with this? I mean this sort of blatant indecency is quite the limit. But I want to know what @terencehere has to say too.”