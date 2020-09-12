FPJ Fact Check: Did Rhea Chakraborty really name Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh to NCB?

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has taken the names of two Bollywood actors - Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh - over alleged drug use, claimed a report on Friday.

The Times Now report also mentioned that the NCB has a list of 25 Bollywood A-Listers who are allegedly involved in drugs. The media house had accessed three names, including that of designer Simone Khambatta.

Claim: On Saturday, a tweet from Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde's parody account went viral on the internet. The tweet claimed that the NCB will soon be summoning the aforementioned actresses and designer in connection to the case.

"Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta are summoned soon by Narcotics Control Bureau after Rhea Chakraborty confessed that the three actresses consumed narcotics substance," read the tweet from the fake account.