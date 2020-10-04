FPJ Fact Check: Did Karthik Aryan's co-star Mishti pass away?

Claim: Karthik Aryan's co-star Mishti passed away.

No, Karthik Aryan's co-star Mishti did not pass away. It was another actress with the same first name who died on Friday of kidney failure due to keto diet.

The 27-year-old actress Mishti Mukherjee breathed her last in Bangalore on Friday night, said an official statement from Mukherjee's representative.

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," read the statement.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Life Ki Toh lag Gayi' in 2012 and appeared in a dance number 'Govinda aale re' alongside Rajneesh Duggal in the 2013 release "Main Krishna Hoon", breathed her last in Bangalore. In a short career span, Mishti was seen in Bengali and Telugu projects, apart from music videos.

Meanwhile, Mishti Chakravarty (Karthik Aryan's co-star) took to Instagram on Sunday and busted the fake news going around about her death. "According to few #mediareports i died today ...by god’s #grace iam hale and hearty and have a long way to go guys ..... #fakenews," she wrote.