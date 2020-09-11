FPJ Fact Check: Did BMC really give notice to Kangana Ranaut for her Mumbai office in 2018?

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s property at Bungalow No. 5 in Chetak Row Houses in Bandra West, saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.

It may be recalled that on September 7, the civic body surveyed Ranaut's office premises, the next day it slapped a notice for stop-work, followed by this a demolition notice and razed nearly three-fourths of her premises by the afternoon of September 9 before she secured a stay, upon arrival in Mumbai.