FPJ Fact Check: Did BMC really give notice to Kangana Ranaut for her Mumbai office in 2018?

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s property at Bungalow No. 5 in Chetak Row Houses in Bandra West, saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.
It may be recalled that on September 7, the civic body surveyed Ranaut's office premises, the next day it slapped a notice for stop-work, followed by this a demolition notice and razed nearly three-fourths of her premises by the afternoon of September 9 before she secured a stay, upon arrival in Mumbai.
Claim: According to a tweet shared by RTI activist Saket Gokhale, Kangana was issued a demolition notice by the BMC in 2018 under MRTP Act. She'd also approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it.
He asserted that Ranaut was aware of the same for the last two years and not 24 hours.
Fact: According to Square Feat India, the notice issued in 2018 by the BMC was not for her Bungalow in Bandra but her Khar residence.
Kangana purchased three flats for Rs 14 crore in the building named Orchid Breeze, located at the junction of 16th and 18th road in Khar, in 2013.
Other celebs such as Parineeti Chopra, Genelia D’souza, Tajdar Amrohi, among others, own flats in the same building.
Quashing the rumours, Kangana’s also tweeted, “Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info, BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday, in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. @mybmc at least have the courage to stand by your audacity Slightly smiling face why lie now?”
Conclusion: The page shared by Gokhale is only partial information, which is certainly misleading. A Twitter user shared the full text of the document which stated that the case was disposed off in the third hearing, which was held on October 20, 2018.
According to a report by Indian Express, the BMC has also filed a reply in the Dindoshi court regarding the 2018 notice to vacate the stay order. Officials said that once the stay is vacated, they will initiate demolition there as well.
Meanwhile, The Bombay High Court has ordered a 'status quo' in the Pali Hill property case and posted the matter for hearing on September 22.
