FPJ Explains: What’s controversial about SS Rajamouli’s portrayal of Komaram Bheem in ‘RRR’?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the team of the upcoming film, RRR, unveiled the first look of actor Jr. NTR in the film.

Jr. NTR plays the revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the film, and his look suggests a powerful role, distinct from all the other characters he has ever played.

NTR took to Twitter where he shared his look and captioned: "Bheem for you all."

Now, BJP MP and Adivasi leader Soyam Bapu Rao threatened to arson cinema halls if the filmmaker portrays Bheem as a Muslim in the film.

The Adilabad MP said in an interview that the film has completed 40% of its shoot and 60% is left. He added that the makers can remove the surma, skull cap and pyjama to show a genuine portrayal of Bheem. If they fail to do so, he will not let it get released and will not hesitate to burn down theatres.

Who was Komaram Bheem?

Born into a family of Gond Tribals, Bheem was a leader of the Adivasi clan who fought against the Asaf Jahi dynasty for the liberation of Hyderabad. He fought against the Nizam rule in a guerrilla campaign by living in the forest.

He gave the slogan of "Jal, Jangal, Zameen" which meant that people who who live in forests should have rights on all the resources.

He is worshipped by the Gond Adivasi community.

Bheem was killed by the Nizam army on October 27, 1940, after years of evading arrest.