Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:20 AM IST

FPJ Exclusive: Rhea Kapoor to get married to boyfriend Karan Boolani tomorrow; deets inside

Nikita Dalvi
FPJ Exclusive: Rhea Kapoor to get married to boyfriend Karan Boolani tomorrow; deets inside | Instagram

After Sonam Kapoor's wedding finally Anil Kapoor's younger daughter too is all set to get married tomorrow. It’s said to be a court marriage. Rhea Kapoor is tying the knot with longtime friend Karan Boolani at an intimate ceremony at their Juhu bungalow.

The two had been fuelling dating rumours for a long time and though they openly shared lovely-dovey posts on the social media, they never confirmed the relationship to the media. While the wedding bells will be ringing loud and clear tomorrow with close friends & family in presence.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:20 AM IST

