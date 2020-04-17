FPJ Exclusive: How Urvashi Rautela is staying productive amid lockdown

As we face the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 3, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela, while talking with The Free Press Journal's Manasi Y Mastakar, has shared her quarantine routine as she opens up about taking an online acting masterclass from Natalie Portman and ways in which she’s keeping herself busy in lockdown.

You’re taking an online masterclass from Natalie Portman. What prompted you to take it up?

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress and was a part of my favourite films Black Swan and Jackie. During the class, she will be speaking and sharing her experiences and insights from her 25-year long film career. Acting is a very joyful experience for me and I think she is the best choice to learn something new.

Please tell us a little about this course. What’s it about?

It is about learning technicalities. Natalie will be sharing direct approaches towards acting including how to build a character map, how to research for the character, how to work with director, how to build physical and consciousness of each character.

How are you keeping busy in this lockdown? Apart from this online course, of course.

I am trying to be very productive. The lockdown is not that boring you just have to keep yourself occupied. Like, you can learn a new language, organise your wardrobe, update your CV, learn a new musical instrument, write if you are into writing…I have a secret orange book where I write about my feeling and it’s very therapeutic. One can do plenty of productive things during this time. I cooked and did household things…learnt a lot of recipes. I also did a lot of meditation and organised my wardrobe. This is a good opportunity to try something new and to let your creativity flow.

What are you doing to keep yourself mentally positive?

It’s quite natural to feel low, but what we can do is chalk out a routine for oneself, because in that way one can avoid anxiety. Workout at home, as it will keep your physical and mental health stable. Keeping oneself socially connected also helps. It's very important to avoid fake news as this is the main cause of anxiety and panic attacks. We should not break our cycle, having a routine for your meals and sleep is also equally important.