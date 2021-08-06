FPJ Exclusive: 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon says 'I don't want to be a glam doll or just a pretty face'

Singer-actress Nupur Sanon, who rose to fame after starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the music video of B Praak's song 'Filhall' last year, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

Nupur, who is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kirti Sanon, is a trained classical singer and has done several acting workshops.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Nupur Sanon opened up about her experience working with superstar Akshay Kumar, her debut project, the kind of content she would like to do and more.

When asked about her Bollywood debut, Nupur revealed that she has been locked for a major project and they are currently working on the 'on-paper technicalities.'

The actress said that while she can't talk about the role or the film due to NDA, she feels that the film will help her show her mettle to the audience as an actor.

"I always wanted to perform. I didn't want to just be a glam doll, looking nice. I wanted do something and show my talent. So, I've waited for the right project," Nupur said.

She added that she has rejected several projects only because she felt it will not show her skills as an actor.

Check out the interview here: