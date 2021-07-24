FPJ Anniversary 2021: Kavita Krishnamurthy shares her 'scary' experience of travelling by Mumbai local train

Kavita enrolled herself in the prestigious St Xavier’s College, courtesy of her rakhi brother Vijay Padukone, a family friend and the youngest brother of renowned film director, producer, actor, choreographer, and writer Guru Dutt.

Reminiscing her time at college, Kavita says, “The atmosphere for extracurricular activities was great. We had the Sangeet Mandal and the Natya Mandal. A lot of celebrity children studied her. At the College Day function, I met music director and singer Hemant Kumarji who was the chief guest. I got introduced to him by his daughter Ranu Mukherjee who was my classmate. Hemantda gave me the chance to sing with him on stage and was also very kind to give me my first break-- a Tagore song with Lataji (I had 4 lines to sing with her) for a Bengali film called Shriman Prithviraj.”

Kavita went on to obtain an Honours Degree in Economics.

During her time in Mumbai, Kavita, like any other commuter took the local train to Churchgate.

Sharing her “scary” experience of traveling during peak hours, Kavita says, “It was evening and the train entered the station. But just before it stopped, as we were waiting near the door to get down, a whole lot of women rushed and jumped in to grab seats. If my aunt and I had not been holding on to the bar at the entrance we would have fallen. I was terrified. I had never seen an office time crowd like that.”

Kavita’s aunt was a close friend of veteran actress Hema Malini’s mother Jaya Chakravarthy. Their families shared a good rapport since her time in the national capital. Jaya introduced Kavita to the music director Laxmikant of the composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal. Thanks to him, she bagged her first Hindi film Maang Bharo Sajna in 1980, followed by Pyaar Jhukta Nahin in 1985.