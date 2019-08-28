Former South African cricketer Gibbs uses Alia Bhatt’s GIF unknowingly, actress responds

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs indulged in a hysterical tweeter exchange. Like any other day Herschelle Gibbs tweeted his morning tweet which was appreciated by his followers.
"Morning, birds are tweeting so I'll do the same and say have a good one folks," Gibbs tweeted.
In the retweet he shared his fantastic feeling with one of Alia’s GIF. He wrote, "That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet". Anticipating that Gibbs is unaware of Alia’s glam status one user asked Gibbs, "Do you know Alia??" to which he replied: "I have no idea who the lady is".
After doing some R&D Gibbs acknowledged Alia and he again tweeted mentioning Alia in the tweet, "Didn't know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif". After all this long event when Alia came to know about this the ‘Kalank’ actress was amused to see all this Twitter row and she tweeted with another GIF gesturing where she signalled boundary like a cricket match umpire.
