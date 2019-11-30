Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to promote AIDS awareness among women in India

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut in acting with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj Chauhan next year. The model turned actress has already started work on the film but has not forgotten her duties as an ambassador of spreading awareness about the cause. Immediately after winning the title in 2017, she conceived and founded a non-profit organization, Project Shakti, aimed at improving the menstrual hygiene of women in India.

Manushi constantly works with women in over 20 villages of India to spread the message of sanitation. Today, this organization provides free sanitary pads among women and has also empowered the women of the community by making them earn a living and become self-reliant.

On World AIDS Day, Manushi is expanding the score of work of Project Shakti by starting AIDS awareness programme among rural women across these 20 villages in India. The initiative rolls out on December 1 with the objective to spread AIDS awareness through community outreach.

Manushi says, “AIDS awareness among women will be one of the key initiatives of Project Shakti because I do feel women of our country are at risk due to lack of awareness programmes. We work with hundreds of women across India and we are looking to educate them about AIDS awareness so that they can spread this important message in their respective communities. It is absolutely essential for our country to fight AIDS and I’m looking forward to doing my bit for the cause.”

Elaborating on Project Shakti, Manushi says, “I started it 3 years ago aimed at bringing about social change. We are operating in India across 12 states (and expanding in the African continent) where we have these machines which produce sanitary pads from natural fiber. We employ women from our society and empower them by providing employment. I feel like you can help people and you can provide them but giving them skills and giving them the means to actually fend for themselves is what Project Shakti is all about.”