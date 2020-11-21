Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has reportedly tied the knot with Mufti Anaas from Gujarat. This news comes a month after Sana quit showbiz to 'follow the orders of her Creator'.
Videos have emerged on social media which show Sana and her hubby cutting a chocolate cake as the pair shine in white. Another video shows the newlywed couple walking down the stairs hand-in-hand, having a blessed time together in a year filled with negativities.
Watch the video below:
Earlier this year, Sana made headlines for her controversial breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. She accused the dance master of regularly cheating on her.
She mentioned that the incident developed anxiety and left her depressed.
Sana revealed in September 2018 that she was suffering from Bell's Palsy.
In her career spanning over 15 years, Sana acted in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films.
She garnered popularity as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012, which saw her as one of the finalists.
Sana worked in a couple of films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', and 'Wajah Tum Ho' to name a few.
