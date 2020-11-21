Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas

Earlier this year, Sana made headlines for her controversial breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. She accused the dance master of regularly cheating on her.

She mentioned that the incident developed anxiety and left her depressed.

Sana revealed in September 2018 that she was suffering from Bell's Palsy.

In her career spanning over 15 years, Sana acted in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films.

She garnered popularity as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012, which saw her as one of the finalists.

Sana worked in a couple of films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', and 'Wajah Tum Ho' to name a few.