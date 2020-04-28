Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Hina Khan says, 'reality show and COVID-19 quarantine are poles apart'

Like others, she is also doing household chores and keeping herself entertained with engaging content online.

"From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now, it's best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way," she said.

The lockdown, which has been imposed since March, has been a learning experience for her.

"The art of patience is the biggest thing I have learnt from the lockdown. Keeping calm, composed and patiently passing through each day is what I am now getting much better at," she shared.

She doesn't have big plans after the lockdown gets over.

"I feel that even when the lockdown is over, getting back to the normal way of life like it was before this whole scenario began, is honestly going to take a lot of time. So even if there are things I want to do, it's all going to be done with keeping necessary precautions in mind first," she said.

While there is still time for the lockdown to be lifted, viewers can enjoy her recently released short film titled "Smartphone".

"The short film has a great message. One is about never underestimating anybody else's abilities and there is a strong sense of women empowerment as well, so content-wise it is quite good. And right now, I feel that good, meaningful and interesting content is what people need to be given to watch, to help divert their minds from the stressful situation that we are all facing at the moment," said Hina.

She plays a rural woman in the short film.

"It was a challenging role with lots of nuances to keep in mind. From the desi accent to the language, dressing style and even personality traits of the character, I had to ensure that every small detail was perfect! And challenges like these in my workspace are what I actually look forward to and enjoy working on, so this definitely is one of those amazingly challenging projects," she said.