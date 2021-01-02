'Forgotten become irrelevant...': Gulshan Devaiah on 'greatest fear for an actor' after news about Samir Khakhar

His post comes as a reaction to a post which stated that "Samir Khakhar who played the role of Khopdi in Nukkad is looking for work".

Earlier, Gulshan shared that 2020 has been a very challenging yet insightful year for him.

"My 2020 started with an anthology #ghoststories & ended with one #unpaused. In the middle came #afsos & #footfairy," he tweeted.

"With #fallen resuming shoot & #peddlers being announced for a release, it's been a decent year professionally. Personally it's been challenging but very insightful," he added.