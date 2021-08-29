'Forgot to wear pants': Kareena Kapoor and her 'forever girls' Malaika, Amrita Arora trolled for their sartorial choices

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Saturday evening with her 'forever girls' Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of her girl gang and they got mercilessly trolled by netizens for their sartorial choices.

For the evening bash, Bebo wore a white shirt with shorts while Malaika was seen in a sexy tie-dye outfit. Karisma wore a royal blue sleeveless top with black trousers and Amrita kept it casual in a white co-ord. Mallika Bhatt was seen in a printed top and black pants.

Bebo and her 'forever girls' were brutally trolled for their outfits.

A user wrote: "Everyone is dressed for a different occasion."

"Poor dressing sense," commented another

Another wrote, "Why is Amrita wearing Saif’s kurta?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:35 PM IST