Forget SSR death case, filmmakers interested to make Rhea Chakraborty's biopic: Report

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still under investigation, with new developments cropping up every day. Several filmmakers have announced projects based on the life and death of the late actor.

However, another biopic that has interested creative establishments is that of Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, “few filmmakers are considering making biopics on her, as well as one documentary.”

Besides that, a publishing house is also “hoping Chakraborty will sign a tell-all book contract.”

Chakraborty and her brother Showik, among other have been arrested in a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Chakraborty said in her bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court that she is innocent and NCB is "deliberately" trying to invoke stringent charges against her and her family.

She also said that she has been subjected to a "witch-hunt".

Chakraborty said she is just 28 years of age, and besides the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), she has been subjected to three more investigations by police and central agencies, and a "simultaneous media trial".

These probes refer to the ones conducted into Rajput's death by the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chakraborty said all of this has taken a "severe toll on her mental health and well-being".

Any further custody will worsen her mental health, she said in her plea filed through her counsel Satish Maneshinde.

Chakraborty has been booked by the NCB on several charges, including financing illicit trafficking of drugs under Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

For the charges that Chakraborty has been booked under, the minimum sentence prescribed under the Act is one year, while the maximum jail term is 20 years.

The judge tagged the present matters with the bail pleas filed by Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, and alleged drug dealer Abdul Parihar, all co-accused in the NCB's case.

These pleas will be heard together on September 29.

Justice Kotwal also suggested that the NCB file an affidavit replying to the bail pleas filed by Rhea and Showik by Monday.

The actress is currently lodged in the Byculla women's prison in the city.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his home in suburban Bandra on June 14.