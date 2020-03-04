Forget 'Namaste', Hrithik Roshan has a better solution to keep Coronavirus at bay

While the deadly Coronavirus has grappled lives around the world with no antidote available, eminent personalities including Bollywood celebs are contributing their brain cells to keep this virus at bay. While cow urine, cow dung and elbow bumps are headlining as preventive measures, the ancient Indian greeting style ‘Namaste’ made its way as well. However, B-town’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan has settled for a rational solution.

Hrithik, who returned to Mumbai, was spotted at the airport in his dapper best. The muscle hunk donned a denim ensemble with white t-shirt and shoes. However, what caught our attention were the startling jet black gloves. Clearly a better way to prevent Coronavirus than obliging to greet or use the so called medicinal measures from WhatsApp University.