Forget 'Namaste', Hrithik Roshan has a better solution to keep Coronavirus at bay

While the deadly Coronavirus has grappled lives around the world with no antidote available, eminent personalities including Bollywood celebs are contributing their brain cells to keep this virus at bay. While cow urine, cow dung and elbow bumps are headlining as preventive measures, the ancient Indian greeting style ‘Namaste’ made its way as well. However, B-town’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan has settled for a rational solution.
Hrithik, who returned to Mumbai, was spotted at the airport in his dapper best. The muscle hunk donned a denim ensemble with white t-shirt and shoes. However, what caught our attention were the startling jet black gloves. Clearly a better way to prevent Coronavirus than obliging to greet or use the so called medicinal measures from WhatsApp University.
Earlier, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, posted a video, advising his fans to resort to greeting people with a 'namaste' rather than shaking hands or hugging, thus obliterating the fear of spreading germs through physical contact.
In the video, he states, "...I feel the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting to say namaste. Just put your hands together so you don't get infected and don't have any fear of infection..."
Not just that, Deepika Padukone also called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the outbreak. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson for the actress.
Coronavirus has created havoc in 70 countries across the globe and the death toll has risen above 3000, with 2,943 deaths in China alone. With three new cases reported in India, the virus has affected the country's manufacturing and export sectors considerably. The government has reassured the citizens that it is taking all the required steps to protect the Indian industry.
