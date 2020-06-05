Forbes Celebrities list 2020: Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list; defeats Will Smith and Rihanna

Actor Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable stars in India, is once again the only Indian actor to be featured in Forbes’ annual Highest-Paid Celebrities list. The 'Housefull 4' actor has managed to score the 52nd rank with estimated earnings of $48.5 million (Rs 365 crore). Last year, Akshay Kumar had grabbed 33rd spot with the earnings of $65 million (Rs 490 crore).

He has defeated some of the biggest names of Hollywood industry including Will Smith - who ranked 69 with earnings of $44.5 million and Angelina Jolie - who scored the 99th rank on the list, with estimated earnings of $35.5 million. Meanwhile, American media personality Kylie Jenner led the pack for highest-paid celebrities with USD 590 million and Kanye West stood at the second spot with USD 170 million.

'Bollywood's top-earning star' Akshay Kumar isn't just the only Indian celebrity on Forbes annual list of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs, he is also ahead of singer-businessperson Rihanna (60th rank), Katy Perry (86th), Lady Gaga (87th) and Jennifer Lopez (56th).

The website defines the superstar as: "Bollywood's top-earning star, Kumar is prepping for his first television series, Amazon Prime's "The End." A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming "Bachan Pandey" and "Bell Bottom." One of India's most philanthropic celebrities, he donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country." Check out the full list here.

Last year, Akshay defeated Tiger Woods, Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper, Justin Timberlake, Adam Sandler, Travis Scott and Kevin Hart as he grabbed 33rd spot. In 2018, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were among the world’s 100 highest-paid entertainers. Akshay ranked 76th on the Forbes list of the World’s Highest Paid Celebrities 2018 while Salman was on the 82nd spot.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated 2020 releases have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. While 'Sooryavanshi' was supposed to release on March 24, his upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Laxmmi Bomb' was slated to hit the screens on May 22. The Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana', 'Laxmmi Bomb' will reportedly be released on the OTT platform, amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.