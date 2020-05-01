'For the past two years I've known him as a father': Alia Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor's death

Mumbai: " A friend, a Chinese food lover and a beautiful story teller." That's how actress Alia Bhatt described the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor while putting her sentiments for the latter on social media.

A regular Thursday morning turned one of shock as the nation woke up to the news of Rishi Kapoor's death after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. And during such difficult time, Alia has been seen standing like a pillar with the Kapoor family.

From attending the funeral rites of Rishi Kapoor to consoling her good friend Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia is surely acting as a major source of strength for them.

She even took out a moment to mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor on social media. She posted an emotional note for him, saying he brought goodness in her life.