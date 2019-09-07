For Rishi Kapoor, Chandrayaan-2 has already landed on the moon!

New Delhi: The excitement is real! While the whole country is waiting for the moment to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, unable to contain his excitement, was a bit early to the party.

The 'Mulk' actor, who seems a little too excited, took to his Twitter account to celebrate the landing in advance.

In a since-deleted tweet, the veteran actor, wrote, "We have landed on the moon. Congratulations India, Congratulations Humanity! Fourth nation in the World to do so! Proud of you Go India Go!" However soon after, he deleted the post as the Chandrayaan is yet to land.