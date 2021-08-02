'For my children's sake...': Shilpa Shetty breaks her silence on husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday released an official statement after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Raj was arrested on July 19 in an alleged case of production and distribution of pornographic content. On July 27, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Now, the actress has requested privacy and asked everyone not to pass any judgments.

Until now, Shilpa had stayed quiet about the whole case, however, in a long social media post, the actress has now said that the last few days have been challenging, on every front.

She said that they are taking recourse to all their available legal remedies and requested everyone, especially as a mother, to respect their privacy for her children's sake.

She also urged people to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.