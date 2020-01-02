Foodie Forever: Sara Ali Khan enjoying a full breakfast in a bikini is what heaven looks like

While several Bollywood celebs are back in the bay to fulfil their work commitments, Sara Ali Khan who was in Kerala, flew to the Maldives to extend her exotic vacation. The actress has been treating fans with envious pictures in a bikini, gorging on some lip-smacking food.

Sara, who is accompanied by her brother Ibrahim, shared a series of pictures by the pool, enjoying a floating breakfast. She captioned the reel as, "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast 🧁 If only days like this could last"