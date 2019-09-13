FlashbackFriday: When Neetu Kapoor used hairdresser's hand to pose for magazine cover

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an anecdote on how she used her hairdresser's hand to pose for a cover. Neetu shared the photograph of the yesteryears' cover shot by ace photographer Rakesh Shrestha, who is the father of Rohan Shrestha.

She captioned it: "#Funfact Rakesh Shrestha ace photographer (Rohan Shrestha's dad) had a cover concept... face with red lipstick and red nails! Since My nails were short we used my hair dressers hand.... the hand posture looks so weird."