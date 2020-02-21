Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal's shirtless pictures that left the internet gasping for air

National award-winning actor, Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is finally out. The actor who's on a promotional spree for his latest release, recently made his debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

In the captivating picture, Vicky Kaushal looks suave as he flaunts his chiselled body while dipping in the pool. The too hot to handle picture left the internet gasping for air and received over 9,99,490 hearts on the photo-sharing app.

A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "* deep exhales *". While another commented, " Stop! can't breathe Vicky."