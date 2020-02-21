Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal's shirtless pictures that left the internet gasping for air

National award-winning actor, Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is finally out. The actor who's on a promotional spree for his latest release, recently made his debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.
In the captivating picture, Vicky Kaushal looks suave as he flaunts his chiselled body while dipping in the pool. The too hot to handle picture left the internet gasping for air and received over 9,99,490 hearts on the photo-sharing app.
A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "* deep exhales *". While another commented, " Stop! can't breathe Vicky."
On Flashback Friday, here are Vicky Kaushal's five shirtless pictures that broke the internet:
On the film front, Vicky Kaushal's horror-thriller 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' released on February 21 and is locking horns with Ayushman Khuranna's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.
Apart from that, the actor will soon start prepping for Karan Johar's multi-starer Takht. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Vicky has also bagged Sam Manekshaw’s biopic and had revealed his first look for the film.
