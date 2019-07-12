Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh brings back his long hair pic that has now gone viral

Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for the Cricket World Cup biopic ’83 recently presented his look from the film as the Haryana Hurricane, but another photo of the actor has garnered just as much love from his fans. The actor known for his long locks earlier has brought back them with his throwback picture.

Ranveer Singh’s fan account shared an old picture of the actor with his long hair, and it has gone viral. He can be seen hugging a friend in the picture and showing of his straight long tresses like a boss. Take a look: