Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh brings back his long hair pic that has now gone viral

Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for the Cricket World Cup biopic ’83 recently presented his look from the film as the Haryana Hurricane, but another photo of the actor has garnered just as much love from his fans. The actor known for his long locks earlier has brought back them with his throwback picture.
Ranveer Singh’s fan account shared an old picture of the actor with his long hair, and it has gone viral. He can be seen hugging a friend in the picture and showing of his straight long tresses like a boss. Take a look:
Post hits like Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer is ready to shock his audience once more with his performance as Kapil Dev and captain of team India in 1983. The Kabir Khan directorial will bring the journey of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983 to the big screen. Deepika will also be seen in the film as Ranveer’s wife, Romi Dev.
