Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor reminisces first dance number with Govinda from 'Coolie No. 1'

Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday posted a throwback picture of her character, Malti, with Govinda who played the character, Raju, from the iconic movie 'Coolie No. 1' and revealed that it was the first dance number she did with Govinda.

The David Dhawan directorial 1995 film 'Coolie No. 1' is the most iconic movie of Indian cinema which still tickles the bones of audiences and makes everyone groove on its blockbuster dance numbers.

Taking it to Instagram, Karisma shared a still from the song 'Husn Hai Suhana', that featured her and Govinda in the shimmery ensemble on the dance floors.