Flashback Friday: Jaya Bachchan and Rekha's candid picture have fans go nostalgic!

There have been a lot that has been said and written about the relationship between Jaya Bachchan and yesteryear diva Rekha. The two actresses were said to have sour relation after rumours of an alleged affair between Jaya’s husband Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha surfaced in the past. May be that’s why this rare monochrome photo of the two actresses from their younger days posing together has suddenly grabbed attention.

This photo was recently seen going viral on social media and many fan clubs and Bollywood lovers have been sharing it. Even though, the two actresses have acted only in one film together, the controversial film Silsila directed by Yash Chopra, past reports claimed that the two actresses always maintained a distance from each other, not just at public appearances but even functions. But in this event, it seems that the two of them are quite comfortable each other. While details of the photo aren’t available, the photo definitely has increased curiosity amongst many.