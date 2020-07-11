First trailer of Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' based on Vikram Seth's masterpiece out; Ishaan Khatter and Tabu shine

BBC One on Saturday released the first official trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy, which is based on the novel written by Vikram Seth. It will release in 6 different parts.

A Lookout Point production for BBC One, 'A Suitable Boy' is the first screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's international bestseller of the same name. It has been penned by screenwriter Andrew Davies.

In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. "