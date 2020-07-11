First trailer of Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' based on Vikram Seth's masterpiece out; Ishaan Khatter and Tabu shine

BBC One on Saturday released the first official trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy, which is based on the novel written by Vikram Seth. It will release in 6 different parts.
A Lookout Point production for BBC One, 'A Suitable Boy' is the first screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's international bestseller of the same name. It has been penned by screenwriter Andrew Davies.
In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai.
Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. "
The six-part series is directed by Mira Nair and also stars Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, newcomer Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Mahira Kakkar.
'A Suitable Boy' tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya) in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.
It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.
The six-part series will be distributed by BBC Studios.
Inputs by IANS.
